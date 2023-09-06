Truck accident on Route 70 in Cherry Hill creates traffic issues

article

A truck crashing into a building in Cherry Hill has caused major traffic issues.

Officials said eastbound Route 70 at Kings Highway is shut down because of a traffic accident.

They went to say traffic was being re-routed onto Kings Highway southbound and onto Brace Road. According to authorities, the accident happened Wednesday, just after 1 p.m.

Skyfox was over the scene and a truck was seen crashed inside a building at the location.

There were no details regarding the extent of injuries or how the accident happened.