News
Truck fire causing major delays on Walt Whitman Bridge

PHILADELPHIA - A truck fire is causing major delays on the Walt Whitman Bridge.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon. The truck appears to be a garbage truck. 

All lanes are currently closed. Commuters should avoid the area. 

SKYFOX showed heavy traffic on the Walt Whitman Bridge

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

