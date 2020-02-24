Truck fire causing major delays on Walt Whitman Bridge
PHILADELPHIA - A truck fire is causing major delays on the Walt Whitman Bridge.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon. The truck appears to be a garbage truck.
All lanes are currently closed. Commuters should avoid the area.
SKYFOX showed heavy traffic on the Walt Whitman Bridge
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
