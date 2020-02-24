Truck fire causing major delays on Walt Whitman Bridge

A truck fire is causing major delays on the Walt Whitman Bridge.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday afternoon. The truck appears to be a garbage truck.

All lanes are currently closed. Commuters should avoid the area.

SKYFOX showed heavy traffic on the Walt Whitman Bridge

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

