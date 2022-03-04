Trucker convoy headed to DC; expected to arrive over weekend

Trucker convoys from across the U.S. are expected to arrive in the D.C. region over the weekend.

Thousands of truckers began traveling this week toward the nation's capital as part of the American Trucker's Freedom Convoy.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ American Trucker's Freedom Convoy in Hagerstown, Maryland

The convoys are protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, illegal immigration and other issues.

Organizers say they hope to arrive to the nation's capital by March 6 and possibly meet with congressional members to discuss policy changes.

Fencing that was erected around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in preparation for potential trucker convoy disruptions was removed earlier this week.

Washington County Public Schools in Maryland are dismissing students two-and-a half hours early Friday in anticipation of potential disruptions related to the convoys.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have been receiving briefings on the convoys. Chris Rodriguez, Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency in D.C., says the District has been preparing for several weeks. Rodriguez says he believes the convoys will not enter the District but will stay on I-495 – but says the situation is very unpredictable.

Last month, a trucking company owner organized a convoy from Pennsylvania hoping to cause gridlock and disruptions on the Capital Beltway. Bob Bolus spoke with FOX 5 and said he hoped to squeeze traffic along I-495 like a "giant boa constrictor." Several vehicles took part in the convoy, but few disruptions were reported.

The U.S. protests come after thousands of truckers in Canada rallied and clashed with authorities for weeks in the country's capital earlier this year over COVID mandates.