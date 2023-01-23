Weather Authority: Tuesday to deliver break from wet weather ahead of Wednesday's storm

Tuesday will deliver a break from wet weather after Monday's rain and ahead of Wednesday's storm that will pound parts of the Delaware Valley with rain and snow.

Temperatures on Tuesday will begin in the 30s but rise to the upper 40s thanks to a decent amount of sunshine.

On Wednesday, precipitation will move into the area around 9 a.m.

Areas south of the city will see showers, while areas north will get hit with snow, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

If Philadelphia gets snow, it will not last long before switching over to rain.

By 6 p.m., the entire Delaware Valley will be hit with rain, some heavy at times.

Looking ahead, after Wednesday's precipitation, Thursday will be a blustery day before the sun returns and the area sees a warming trend for the weekend.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 45, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Snow to rain. High: 46, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Blustery day. High: 45, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 42, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 51, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Dry for the Birds. High: 52, Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 47, Low: 39