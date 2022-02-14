Weather Authority: Tuesday to remain chilly ahead of record-breaking warmup

Monday’s temperature was below normal with Philadelphia seeing higher temperatures than New Jersey, Delaware and other Pennsylvania counties.

Monday nights temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills as cold as one below zero.

The overnight low temperatures will improve as temperatures are set to rise to the 30s Tuesday morning.

A mid-week warmup is expected to sweep across the East Coast by Thursday with temperatures expected to reach the 60s.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be warm with record-breaking temperatures, but rain is also expected in the evening.

Seven-day Forecast

TUESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 38, Low: 18

WEDNESDAY: Feeling mild. High: 54, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Records and rain. High: 6, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Temps fall. High: 50s, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 50, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Stays pleasant. High: 47, Low: 27

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 61, Low: 33

