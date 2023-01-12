Weather Authority: Two rounds of rain set to move through Delaware Valley as above-average temps continue

Thursday is set to bring two rounds of rain ahead of windy conditions that will be a nuisance for residents in the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the biggest weather conditions for the day will include rain for most of the area, but flurries are possible in areas north and west of the city, where temperatures are colder.

Wind gusts are set to reach 30 miles per hour in the evening, making roads slick throughout the night.

The first round of rain is light, scattered and moving through the area during the morning hours. It is expected to end around 8 a.m., making conditions dry before more rain moves in during the afternoon hours.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible overnight, leading to warmer temperatures for Friday.

Most of the area is set to get half an inch to an inch of rain.

Temperatures will be warm in the 50s Thursday and Friday before temperatures drop back into the 30s over the weekend.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Milder, rain. High: 54, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Morning shower, afternoon sun. High: 55, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Blustery, cooler. High: 39, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Chilled sunshine. High: 44, Low: 28

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 49, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 50, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 56, Low: 41