Two suspects sought in retail and car theft in West Whiteland Twp.

Police in West Whiteland Township are searching for two men reportedly involved with retail theft and stealing a vehicle at the Exton Square Mall Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, two men were confronted by a loss prevention officer inside of Boscov’s at Exton Square Mall Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the two men threatened the loss prevention officer with a hammer and then took off out of the mall.

They were then reported at a Starbuck’s nearby. It was there the two men allegedly carjacked a vehicle.

The two men were briefly pursued by law enforcement. They were last seen traveling east on the Pa. Turnpike in a gray or blue Subaru Forester.

Anyone with information regarding the two men or the incident is asked to contact West Whiteland Police at 610-692-5100 or 610-363-0200.

