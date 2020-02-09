Expand / Collapse search

Two suspects sought in retail and car theft in West Whiteland Twp.

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Suspects sought in West Whiteland Township retail and car theft.

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in West Whiteland Township are searching for two men reportedly involved with retail theft and stealing a vehicle at the Exton Square Mall Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, two men were confronted by a loss prevention officer inside of Boscov’s at Exton Square Mall Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the two men threatened the loss prevention officer with a hammer and then took off out of the mall.

They were then reported at a Starbuck’s nearby. It was there the two men allegedly carjacked a vehicle.

The two men were briefly pursued by law enforcement. They were last seen traveling east on the Pa. Turnpike in a gray or blue Subaru Forester.

Anyone with information regarding the two men or the incident is asked to contact West Whiteland Police at 610-692-5100 or 610-363-0200.

