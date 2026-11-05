U.S. Marshals arrest New Jersey man wanted in Bensalem child sexual abuse case

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The Brief Jose Adolfo Samayoa-Ortiz was arrested in New Jersey on November 5 after being wanted by Bensalem Township Police for alleged sexual crimes involving a minor. Samayoa-Ortiz is accused of communicating with a 13-year-old girl and sending sexually explicit photos. He remains in custody in New Jersey, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania and faces an ICE detainer.



Jose Adolfo Samayoa-Ortiz, a 51-year-old man from Plainfield, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday by the United States Marshals Service, according to the Bensalem Township Police Department. Samayoa-Ortiz had been wanted since August by police investigating allegations of unlawful contact and sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old girl.

What we know:

Before Samayoa-Ortiz’s arrest, authorities say the investigation showed he began communicating with a 13-year-old girl in November 2025 through a dating or social media app. Police say he was aware of her age and quickly turned the chats to romantic and sexually explicit subjects, expressing his desire to have sex with her.

Over several months, authorities say Samayoa-Ortiz sent explicit photographs of himself to the girl and asked her for photos in return.

Officers say Samayoa-Ortiz was about to meet the girl when he was arrested by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey in connection with a similar investigation. Authorities charged him with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Bensalem police obtained an arrest warrant for Samayoa-Ortiz on August 25 on charges including Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Sexual Abuse of a Child, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Following his separate arrest in New Jersey and release on bail, Samayoa-Ortiz was still wanted in Pennsylvania. He was located and arrested by the United States Marshals Service on November 5.

Samayoa-Ortiz is now being held in Union County, New Jersey, pending extradition to Pennsylvania. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer for him.

Police thanked the United States Marshals Service for their help, saying their work "demonstrate[s] the importance of cooperation among law enforcement agencies in holding individuals accountable and protecting children from sexual exploitation," according to the Bensalem Township Police Department.