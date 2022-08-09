'Loved by everyone': Cousin of Philadelphia mom killed in stabbing calls for forgiveness, help for 6 daughters

One woman's family is suddenly mourning the loss of a daughter, cousin and friend after she was killed in a brutal stabbing in Philadelphia last weekend.

Ashley Lockhart, a 34-year-old mother, was reportedly found stabbed to death inside a Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street.

Lockhart's first cousin, Senior Pastor William Brownlee, says he got the devastating call as he got offstage at an anti-violence event in Germantown.

"Told my cousin was murder," Brownlee said during Tuesday an interview on Good Day. "She was found murdered in a van, which was very tragic to me. I was shocked."

The news left the woman's cousin in shock, because he says Lockhart is "loved by everyone."

Police say the father of Lockhart's children, 34-year-old Raymond Thompson, turned himself in to authorities almost immediately after the fatal stabbing. He is now charged with murder and related offenses.

Despite having a reported protection from abuse against Thompson, Lockhart's cousin says she "loved Raymond."

"She was in unconditional love," he said. "She fought for him, and she was the one who loved the children… When love is not reciprocated that's when it becomes dangerous."

The younger mother has left behind six daughters, the youngest of which is just 5-months old, who she called her "Six Charms."

Now her cousin is calling on the city of Philadelphia to help the girls stay together with the family and fight the "curse of division."

"I understand we are all mad at Raymond, but he's still the father, the living parent that these kids have to grow up and one day face," Brownlee said.

For the sake of the family, Brownlee says he prays that instead of retaliation, there will be reconciliation.

"There's something called a generational retaliation," he said. "If we retaliate, then the children are going to start to retaliate. We have to stop it at the root."

For other women in this situation, Brownlee hopes to bring awareness to the signs of domestic violence abuse. He is also asking the city to develop a plan to further help those with protection from abuse orders.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up by the family to support Lockhart's daughters during this time.