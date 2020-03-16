University of Pennsylvania cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

The University of Pennsylvania has canceled the on-campus commencement for the Class of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The commencement scheduled for May 16-18 is moving to a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast online.

"Many things have rapidly changed in our world in the past few weeks, and we know how difficult and confusing this can be. Commencement is such an important tradition at Penn, a time of abundant joy and pride, where we all publicly celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our graduates," Penn President Amy Gutmann said. "While it will not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2020, and we will strive to make the virtual event as meaningful and celebratory as the circumstances permit. We are also exploring the possibility of an on-campus celebration for this year’s graduates that could be held in the fall. We will let you know details of that as they become clearer."

Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania on Monday in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Wolf had already called for nonessential government offices to close and nonessential business activity to end in four suburban Pennsylvania counties.

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney ordered a halt to all nonessential business activity and city government operations for two weeks in the city of 1.6 million people.

In issuing the order, Kenney asked that residents and businesses observe the restrictions, and said he understood that it could have devastating effects on them.

“We are aware that this will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly,” he said in an address from City Hall.

The closures will last through at least March 27.

