Upper Darby school district reverses policy that banned public at sporting events

Published 
Delaware County
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Upper Darby’s school district is reversing a policy that banned the public from attending school sporting events.

Originally, the general public was banned from attending home athletic events after a brawl broke out during a basketball game in December.

The new policy states there will be a designated visitor section where non-students, alumni and fans of the opposing teams must sit.

Additionally, only students from the district with a school-issued ID, and parents and family members who are on a submitted list will be allowed to purchase tickets for events.

