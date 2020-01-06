Upper Darby school district reverses policy that banned public at sporting events

Upper Darby’s school district is reversing a policy that banned the public from attending school sporting events.

Originally, the general public was banned from attending home athletic events after a brawl broke out during a basketball game in December.

The new policy states there will be a designated visitor section where non-students, alumni and fans of the opposing teams must sit.

Additionally, only students from the district with a school-issued ID, and parents and family members who are on a submitted list will be allowed to purchase tickets for events.

