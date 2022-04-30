Upper Merion police searching for impersonator; Embiid suffers concussion, fracture; Pleasant weekend ahead

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Investigation into apparent police impersonator underway in Upper Merion Township

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Upper Merion Township say they are investigating an incident in which someone impersonated a police officer earlier this month.

Police say they were conducting an investigation into another incident when they came across video from a traffic camera that showed a driver in a pickup truck with red and blue flashing lights in the windshield.

The video was captured around 11:47 p.m. on Apr. 21 near S. Henderson and South Gulph Roads.

Police say the video shows the truck following a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Just north of the intersection, the Jeep pulled over and the truck pulled up alongside. There was a brief verbal exchange before the truck pulled away.

2. Joel Embiid out indefinitely after suffering concussion, orbital fracture in Game 6 win

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion and the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday night that the MVP finalist is out for the foreseeable future.

Embiid was injured late in Philadelphia’s victory at Toronto on Thursday night, when the 76ers were closing out the Raptors and finishing off a six-game win in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

That win sent fourth-seeded Philadelphia into the East semifinals against top-seeded Miami, a matchup that begins Monday night.

But Embiid’s status is now very much in doubt. A similar fracture, to his left orbital bone, kept him out for about three weeks — spanning 10 games, including two playoff games against the Heat.

He was already playing through a right thumb injury in these playoffs, but led the 76ers to the Round 1 win regardless.

3. Police: 2 people shot and killed in Norristown

Norristown police investigate a double fatal shooting on Warren Street.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Police in Norristown are investigating a fatal double shooting.

According to officials, police responded to West Warren Street and Markley Street Friday night, just after 7:30, on the report of shots fired.

Responding officers found two gunshot victims when they arrived.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the location.

Officials said one person was in police custody. They indicated Warren Street was shut down as a result of the investigation.

4. Weather Authority: Final day of April to be sunny, mild

PHILADELPHIA - It's a weekend full of races with the Penn Relays and Broad Street Run, but the weather is holding up.

Saturday began chilly with temperatures in the 40s but will rise to the 50s by midday and 60s by the afternoon, according to forecasters.

For Sunday's Broad Street Run, it is expected to be 48 degrees at the start of the race and 64 degrees by noon.

Winds are expected to be light, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

For the weekend, temperatures will range from the high 60s to low 70s overall ahead of clouds and showers to start the first full week of May.

Looking ahead, there is a 50% chance of rain on Monday with showers moving in during the morning commute.

A 50% chance of rain is also expected for Wednesday.