UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in North Philadelphia, police say

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 News Philadelphia
Two men are sought in a gunpoint robbery of a UPS driver in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two men who they say robbed a UPS driver at gunpoint last week in North Philadelphia. 

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the alleged robbery that happened Mar. 1 near the 3000 block of North 20th Street. 

The video shows two suspects walking down the sidewalk, then approaching the idle UPS truck's sliding door. 

One suspect wearing light-colored pants and a gray hoodie climbs into the truck and is followed closely by a second man wearing a red Nike hoodie and dark pants. 

Police say the suspects robbed the driver at gunpoint then fled on Maryland Street. 

No injuries were reported. 

