UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two men who they say robbed a UPS driver at gunpoint last week in North Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the alleged robbery that happened Mar. 1 near the 3000 block of North 20th Street.
The video shows two suspects walking down the sidewalk, then approaching the idle UPS truck's sliding door.
One suspect wearing light-colored pants and a gray hoodie climbs into the truck and is followed closely by a second man wearing a red Nike hoodie and dark pants.
Police say the suspects robbed the driver at gunpoint then fled on Maryland Street.
No injuries were reported.
