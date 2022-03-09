UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Authorities are searching for two men who they say robbed a UPS driver at gunpoint last week in North Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the alleged robbery that happened Mar. 1 near the 3000 block of North 20th Street.

The video shows two suspects walking down the sidewalk, then approaching the idle UPS truck's sliding door.

One suspect wearing light-colored pants and a gray hoodie climbs into the truck and is followed closely by a second man wearing a red Nike hoodie and dark pants.

Police say the suspects robbed the driver at gunpoint then fled on Maryland Street.

No injuries were reported.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter