US army investigating plane crash in Taliban-held area of Afghanistan

A Taliban spokesman and Afghan journalist affiliated with the militant group say that a U.S. military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.

Tariq Ghazniwal, a journalist in the area, said that he saw the burning aircraft. In an exchange on Twitter, he told The Associated Press that he saw two bodies and the front of the aircraft was badly burned. He added that aircraft's body and tail was hardly damaged. His information could not be independently verified.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a U.S. airforce plane crashed in the Ghazni province. He claimed the crash killed “lots" of U.S. service members.

A file image dated Sept. 13, 2014 shows an aerial view of the Ghazni province during a helicopter flight from Kabul to Ghazni. (Photo credit: SHAH MARAI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ghazniwal said the crash site was about 10 kilometers from a U.S. military base.

U.S. Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for U.S. Central Command, declined to comment when told about the Taliban claim. She earlier acknowledged American military officials were investigating reports of a crash.