US Attorney to announce charges in Old City arson case

Officials are set to announce charges relating to an arson fire that destroyed an Old City building and displaced over 100 people in 2018.

The four alarm blaze errupted on the 200 block of Chestnut Street during the early morning hours of Feb. 18. Invetigators say apartments, businesses and a restaurant were impacted by the fire.

Following an extensive investigation of the crumbled remains of the building, officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) concluded the fire was "incendiary in nature."

Charges are expected to be handed down Thursday by US Attorney William M. McSwain.