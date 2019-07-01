USWNT jersey is Nike’s best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team

The U.S. Women’s National Team is crushing the 2019 Women’s World Cup as they head to the semi-final round against England undefeated, and their jersey has become the most-sold soccer jersey – men’s or women’s – in a single season on Nike.com.

“The USA women’s home jersey is the number-one soccer jersey, men’s or women’s, ever sold on Nike.com in one season,” said Nike chief executive officer, Mark Parker, during the company’s earnings call last week.

The company, which sponsors the U.S., has been showing their support of the team and its players by posting on its @nikewomen Instagram account featuring stars like Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd wearing the best-selling jerseys.

The U.S. Women’s National Team has won four Olympic gold medals, three World Cup titles and has been ranked No. 1 in the world for 10 of the last 11 years, but players still make significantly less money than their male counterparts.

An audit report also showed that U.S. women’s soccer games generate more revenue than men’s games.

Players on the U.S. Women’s National Team are at the center of a legal dispute with the U.S. Soccer Federation over equal treatment and pay. They recently agreed to mediation in the gender-discrimination lawsuit.

Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in March. The lawsuit alleges "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men's national team.

Popularity, meanwhile, for the Women’s World Cup has skyrocketed with ticket prices for the USA’s previous quarter final match against France going for as much as 10,000 euros ($11,371.65) on StubHub.

According to ESPN, The Americans' quarterfinal match against China in 2015 had an average resale price of $165 on SeatGeek.com, with the highest prices coming in the final against Japan at $368.

As sales for the jerseys surpass all others, the U.S. Women’s National Team players are preparing themselves for a possible fourth World Cup title.

During the quarter final match against France, fans of the Stars and Stripes could be heard singing “When the Saints Go Marching in,” as well as chanting “Equal Pay!” in response to the lawsuit alleging gender-based pay discrimination, reports The Washington Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles