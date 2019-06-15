USWNT looks to continue strong start to World Cup campaign

article

After a record-breaking 13-0 win over Thailand to start their World Cup campaign, the U.S. Women's National Team is looking to continue that strong start when they take on Chile on Sunday.

A win against Chile would all but clinch the American's spot in the knockout rounds.

Head coach Jill Ellis may look to rotate her squad ahead of the important game against Sweden on Thursday, which will likely decide who tops Group F.

The U.S. currently sits atop the group, tied with Sweden at three points, but with a greater goal difference.