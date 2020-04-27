‘Very tragic event’: 5 found dead in Milwaukee home after man calls police and says family is dead

Five people were killed in a shooting Monday in Milwaukee, police said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said around 10:30 a.m., police received a call from a person stating his family was dead, FOX 6 reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five victims killed — ranging in age from 14 to 41 years old.

Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a reported fatal shooting on April 27, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo credit: FOX 6)

The person who called police was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered from the scene, the station reported.

Morales said there was no active threat and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our prayers go out to the family," Morales said. "This is a very tragic event."