Vice President Pence's visit to Tampa focuses on Florida's efforts to combat COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases across Tampa Bay continue to rise in record jumps, the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is making a visit to Tampa.

Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis at USF Health's Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation in downtown Tampa to discuss what the state is doing to slow the spread of the virus. They will speak to reporters following their meetings.

The meeting comes on a day in which Florida reported its highest-ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases -- over 10,000 new cases were noted Thursday.

Pence was originally scheduled to be in Sarasota on Thursday, but the Sarasota County Republican Party announced it was postponed. He was also scheduled to be in Lake Wales at an event organized by pro-Trump group America First Policies, billed as the "Great American Comeback tour."

However, the group announced, "Out of an abundance of caution at this time, we are postponing the Great American Comeback tour stop in Florida. We look forward to rescheduling soon."

After Pence's visit in Tampa, he will head back to Washington D.C. Thursday evening.

