Victim dies after being rescued from apartment fire in West Chester: 'Extremely heartbreaking'

A time of joy became a day of devastation after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in West Chester the day after Christmas.

Heavy smoke rose as fire crews arrived on the 50 block of Patton Alley around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say one victim was rescued from the fire, but succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

"It's extremely heartbreaking, said Fire Chief Steve Pela. "Especially when you walk into the apartments. You see freshly unwrapped gifts from Christmas, Christmas trees, decorations."

A total of six people have been displaced from four different units in the building.

Two other residents, along with an EMS worker, suffered from smoke inhalation. One firefighter also sustained an ankle injury.