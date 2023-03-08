Victim stabbed fighting off robbery suspect in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say an attempted robbery took a turn when the victim took action and fought back.
The 28-year-old man was on 27th and Cambria streets when he was approached by a man with a knife around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.
A physical fight broke out when the armed suspect demanded undisclosed items from the victim, according to authorities.
The victim suffered a stab wound to the left arm, and was placed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police say the suspect fled the scene without any stolen items.
No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered. An investigation is underway.