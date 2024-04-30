Expand / Collapse search

Video: Autistic man assaulted on SEPTA train; police searching for suspect

By FOX 29 staff
Published  April 30, 2024 5:19pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Video: Broad Street Line assault suspect

Surveillance video depicts a man assaulting an autistic man on a subway, on the Broad Street Line.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An autistic man was brutally assaulted on a SEPTA subway and police are asking for help finding the suspect.

The incident happened March 14th around 8:30 at night, according to SEPTA Transit Police.

In new surveillance video released Tuesday, a man is seen getting on a northbound Broad Street Line train at the City Hall Station.

Autistic man assaulted on SEPTA BSL subway

SEPTA police are seeking a suspect who they say assaulted an autistic man on the Broad Street Line in March.

Officials said as the train drew near the Cecil B. Moore Station, the suspect assaulted the 25-year-old autistic man and then ran off from the station.

The victim suffered injuries to his face.

SEPTA police ask anyone with information to contact them at 215-580-8111.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.