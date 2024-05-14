Expand / Collapse search

Video: Bear caught waving live on FOX 29's Good Day Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  May 14, 2024 11:00am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Bear waves live on FOX 29's Good Day Philadelphia

Good Day Philadelphia viewers were treated to an extraordinary sight Tuesday morning when cameras caught a bear giving a little wave.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Talk about a "beary" good way to start your day!

Good Day Philadelphia viewers were treated to an extraordinary sight Tuesday morning when cameras caught a bear giving them a little wave.

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick was live at Six Flags Great Adventure when she got an up-close view of a bear and her cubs.

Jenn meets wildlife at Six Flags Wild Safari

FOX 29's Jenn Fred meets wildlife and feeds a seal at Six Flags Wild Safari.

Then, just as the show went to a commercial break, the bear appeared to wave goodbye - what timing!

Did you see the precious moment? Let us know!