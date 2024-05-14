Video: Bear caught waving live on FOX 29's Good Day Philadelphia

Talk about a "beary" good way to start your day!

Good Day Philadelphia viewers were treated to an extraordinary sight Tuesday morning when cameras caught a bear giving them a little wave.

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick was live at Six Flags Great Adventure when she got an up-close view of a bear and her cubs.

Then, just as the show went to a commercial break, the bear appeared to wave goodbye - what timing!

Did you see the precious moment? Let us know!