Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome

Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia.

According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after, all hands were called to the scene to help attack the flames.

SKYFOX flew over the area as crews filled the streets, working to extinguish the flames.

Officials say the fire was extinguished at 2:33 p.m., nearly one hour after crews initially responded.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.