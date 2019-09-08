Video: Man sought after grabbing female on North Philadelphia street in broad daylight

Police are investigating after surveillance footage captured a man grabbing a female in broad daylight on a North Philadelphia street Sunday.

Man wanted for questioning in attempted abduction on North 15th Street.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of North 15th Street.

Surveillance footage from a Ring security camera shows a man grabbing a woman from behind in broad daylight in North Philadelphia.

Footage captured by a Ring security camera shows the man grabbing the victim from behind while she attempts to fight him off. The victim eventually breaks free and flees the scene as the man is seen walking casually in the opposite direction.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect captured in surveillance footage is urged to contact police.

Officials describe the man as 5'8" with a medium build between 40-50 years of age. He is balding. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, white shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.