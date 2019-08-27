Video: Man steals poor box from Holmesburg church

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say stole a poor box from a church in Holmesburg.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering St. Dominic's Church on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue and attempting to take money out of the poor box. When he is unsuccessful, the man can be seen pulling the poor box off the wall, placing his jacket over it and leaving the church.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 ext. 3154.