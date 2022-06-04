Video shows demented woman being abducted in Canada

Authorities in Canada said a 63-year-old woman is now safe hours after she was abducted in Winnipeg.

In a press release, police said the victim, Sandra McLaughlin, was sitting inside a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot, when another individual approached the vehicle, entered the passenger's side door, got behind the wheel and drove off.

Surveillance footage captured the moment of abduction as well as a bystander trying to stop the car as the suspect drove out of the parking lot.

RELATED: Train derailment in Germany kills at least 5

Winnipeg Police then issued a silver alert, which is activated when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Descriptions of the victim, the suspect and security footage were also released shortly afterward.

On Saturday, Constable Jay Murray urged the suspect to drop McLaughlin off safely, suggesting a fire station or police station. "Our primary goal is her safe return. Everything else second to that," Murray said.

About two hours later, authorities announced that McLaughlin was "safely located," and thanked the "public, media outlets and partner agencies for the attention and assistance."

Officers also found the stolen Jeep abandoned in the city’s Glendale neighborhood at 11:50 am, with Sandra "alone and physically unharmed inside the vehicle."

Advertisement

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.