Video shows group apparently armed with rifles at Philadelphia rec center, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a break-in at a Philadelphia rec center that was apparently carried out by a group of people who appear to be armed with rifles.

The suspects can be seen on surveillance video outside the Sturgis Recreation Center on the 200 block of West 65th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a female suspect was able to enter the front lobby before more suspects appeared in a white minivan and a dark-colored sedan.

The suspects could then be seen inside and outside of the rec center holding what investigators are called “alleged semi-automatic rifles” while possibly filming a video.

The group remained at the scene for about two hours and also recorded themselves on the rec center’s playground.

Investigators have described the suspects as a black female with blonde highlights, around 20-years-old, and several black males who appear to be between 20 and 30-years-old.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

