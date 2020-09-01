Video: Suspect sought July in shooting that killed 32-year-old man

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect they say shot and killed another man earlier this summer in an incident that was captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

The incident occurred back on Friday, July 31st on the 800 block of Williams Avenue in East Mount Airy.

Surveillance video shows the hooded suspect running up to an SUV pointing and firing a gun. As the suspect gets closer to the vehicle the driver crashes into a parked car, bringing his vehicle to a stop.

While the vehicle is stopped, the gunman can be seen walking up to the passenger side window and continuing to shoot into the car from close range.

A 32-year-old man was killed during the shooting.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot southbound on the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male with medium length hair. He was wearing a light gray Nike hoodie, black compression pants, and maroon shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.

