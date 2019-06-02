Vigil held for teens killed after car crashes into Oxford Circle home

Two teens are dead after police say their vehicle crashed into an Oxford Circle home Saturday night.

A busy Philadelphia road shut down, as friends and family remember two lives lost along Roosevelt Boulevard.

Hundreds of people attending a vigil at the spot where two teens died in a violent crash Saturday night.

Bao Tran and Nicholas Sy, killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Two to three hundred people closed the outer southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard for 90 minutes Sunday night, marking the spot where two teens lost their lives Saturday, lighting candles and shedding tears for 19-year-old Bao Tran and 17-year-old Nicholas Sy.

Police say Tran was driving a Nissan just before 11 Saturday night, when it made contact with another car, hit a tree and slammed into a house at Stevens Street and the Boulevard. Both teens were ejected and killed.

Police say the car was moving at a high rate of speed.

“We have a lot of investigation to do. Try to recover video from the area and try to determine what exactly happened here,” said Captain Mark Overwise, of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Their friends are devastated. They describe Tran as a car enthusiast, a member of car clubs. And he loved the friends he made through the clubs.

“He always wanted to just be. Loved everybody, include everybody, make sure everybody was good. He bought my food one day when I didn’t have the money for it. He always wanted to see everybody good. That’s what this group is about,” explained Tran’s friend, Luke Levine.

“He was just very kind to me. He offered to drive me to school, if I needed to go to school. He was just so nice. I knew that he liked to drive his car really fast and wish that he would just slow down,” said another friend, Esperanza Badeau.

“The other night, we just chilling and talking about how he would not ever crash and last night, he’s gone now,” said Nelson Wynder, another friend. “My heart dropped when I heard that he’s gone.”

Balloons were released. And, as they were members of the local racing community, tires screeched and rubber burned in their honor.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for showing up. For my little brother Bao and his friend Nick. I appreciate it,” said Tuan Nguyen, Bao’s brother.