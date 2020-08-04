Vine Street Expressway closed in both directions from I-76 to I-95 due to unsecured barge

article

The Vine Street Expressway (I-676) is closed in both directions from the Schuylkill Expressway to I-95, due to a construction barge issue.

A construction barge, used in conjunction with the Chestnut Street bridges project, became loose on the water, due to the rising river during Tuesday’s storm, according to officials with PennDOT.

Workers with the Chestnut Street project and the Coast Guard are attempting to secure the barge. Pennsylvania State Police believe the expressway will be closed until at least 5 a.m.

No damage has been reported to the bridge.

In addition to the expressway closure, Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are both closed due to flooding from Isaias.

SEPTA has suspended all Regional Rail service, as well, due to the barge and its proximity to a rail bridge at 30th Street.

All closed roadways and SEPTA service will be re-examined Wednesday morning.

