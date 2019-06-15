Violent Father's Day weekend leaves 2 dead, 13 injured across Philadelphia

article

Two people are dead and 13 others are injured after 12 different shootings across Philadelphia this Father's Day weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, a 38-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia deli. Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a deli on the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue, where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say an unknown suspect fired a shot from the doorway of the corner store, striking the woman in the head. The victim was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigators do not believe the woman was the intended target of the shooting. The victim has yet to be identified.

A 24-year-old man was also killed in a shooting on the 500 block of Walnut Lane in East Germantown overnight. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say as many as 42 shell casings were recovered at the scene. The victim has yet to be identified.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot four times on 9th and South streets in South Philadelphia. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Another shooting in Tioga left a 42-year-old man in critical condition and a 16-year-old girl wounded early Sunday. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at Bellevue and North 20th streets.

Around the same time, a 25-year-old man was injured in a Holmesburg shooting. The incident occurred near an alleyway behind a bar on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue. The victim, who was shot in the stomach and hand, is hospitalized in critical condition. Three shell casings were recovered from the scene.

In East Frankford, a 35-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting that occurred just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of Granite Street.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, two young men were injured in a shooting on the 900 block of South 22nd Street in Point Breeze. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were both hospitalized in stable condition. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was shot in the hand while leaving a party on the 5800 block of Hoffman Street in South Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks on the 2700 block of Frankford Avenue in Kensington. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, another 30-year-old man was shot twice during an attempted robbery on the 3000 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was shot on the unit block of North 39th Street in University City. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of South Street, where two young men were both shot in the leg The victims, ages 21 and 22, were hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.