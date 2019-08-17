Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

article

Police are investigating after a violent night in Philadelphia left one person dead and at least three others injured.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area near Tacony Creek Park on the 500 block of East Loudon Street in Feltonville. A man who had been shot multiple times in the chest was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Twelve shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Witnesses say they saw the victim standing next to a parked car before the shooting and males on dirt bikes leaving the scene.

Police have yet to identify the deceased, who they estimate to be in his 30s.

A shooting at Spiked Sports Lounge and Grill in Mayfair left another man injured.

Less than two hours later, a shooting in Mayfair left another man injured.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at Spiked Sports Lounge and Grill on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue.

Responding officers found a 43-year old man shot twice in the lower abdomen. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

In West Oak Lane, a man was shot and a 16-year-old was pistol-whipped in a suspected robbery gone wrong.

A short time later in West Oak Lane, a possible robbery went awry at a music studio between 68th Avenue and Haines Street.

It happened occurred just before 1 a.m. when a man in his 20s was shot in the back. A 16-year-old was also pistol-whipped in the attack. Both are expected to survive.

Friday night's incidents follow a mass shooting that left six Philadelphia police officers injured in Tioga on Wednesday and another shooting that left five people injured in Ogontz on Thursday.

These are ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.