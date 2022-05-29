Violent weekend in Philadelphia kills 8, including a 9-year-old boy and injures at least 12

article

Philadelphia’s Memorial Day weekend was disrupted by gun violence across the city, leaving eight people dead, including a nine-year-old boy and injuring at least 12 people, including two teenagers and a four-year-old.

The bloodshed began early Saturday morning in Mill Creek, as a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Several hours later, one man was shot and killed while two women were injured in a shooting in East Germantown.

Early Saturday evening, police were called to a double shooting in Kensington that killed one man and injured a 25-year-old woman.

Philadelphia police investigate a double shooting in Kensington that killed one man and injured a woman.

About a half hour later, a call came that a four-year-old shot himself in the hand in West Philadelphia. That child is expected to recover.

Just after 10 p.m., police were called to a residence in Torresdale where a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg. That man is in stable condition.

Around 2:30, Sunday morning, police were called to a triple shooting in Logan, where two teens and a 63-year-old man were all injured.

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting in Logan that injured two teens and a 63-year-old man.

Police were then called to Strawberry Mansion about 6:15 Sunday morning, where a man and a woman were shot. The man is in stable condition and the woman refused treatment.

Philadelphia police investigate a double shooting on the 3100 block of West Diamond Street.

Police responded to a shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, just after 9:30, where a 49-year-old man was shot and killed.

Sunday afternoon, about 1:45, officials say a young man, between the ages of 18 and 21, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in Overbrook. He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

In West Philadelphia, about 6:30 in the evening, a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was fighting with another man, officials said. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is stable.

Philadelphia police investigate a double shooting in Fairhill that killed a 56-year-old man and injured a 33-year-old woman.

Sunday evening, in Philadelphia's Fairhill section, a 33-year-old woman was shot seven times and is listed as serious while a 56-year-old man was shot twice and killed on North Lawrence Street, authorities said.

Philadelphia police investigate a drive-by shooting that killed a man and his nine-year-old son in Wissinoming.

Late Sunday night, officials say, police responded to a drive-by shooting in Wissinoming that killed a 37-year-old man and his nine-year-old son.

Officials say all of the shootings are under investigation.