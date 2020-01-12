Violent weekend leaves at least 6 dead, 8 injured across Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a violent weekend in Philadelphia left at least six people dead and five others injured.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on the 100 block of North Rosewood Street in North Philadelphia.

Around 6:15 p.m., a 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed on the 100 block of North 17th Street in Center City.

Within an hour, officers responded to the 200 block of South Edgewood Street in West Philadelphia, where a 24-year-old man was fatally shot.

A Center City stabbing claimed the life of a 35-year-old man on Saturday.

Shortly before midnight, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest on Amber Street in Kensington. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man suffered three gunshot wounds to the head on North 5th Street in Feltonville. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

By Sunday afternoon, another shooting in Overbrook claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the 2400 block of North 54th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Other weekend shootings left at least four men, ages 26 through 55, injured, along with an 18-month-old baby. Another stabbing on JFK Bouelvard in Center City left another man injured in unknown condition.

Another shooting in West Philadelphia shooting claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

