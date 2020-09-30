Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in New Jersey

article

Election Day 2020 is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The marquee matchup on this year's ballot in New Jersey is, of course, the presidential race featuring Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden, and some third-party candidates.

New Jersey also has one other statewide race: Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat, is running for reelection. All seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are on the line as well. Several state Senate and state Assembly seats are also on the ballot.

New Jersey voters will also have to consider three referendum questions. The big one is over recreational marijuana use. The others are about property taxes and redistricting as related to the U.S. Census.

Important Dates

Oct. 13 - Voter registration deadline

Nov. 3 -Election Day

In-Person/Mail-In Voting

This year New Jersey will be conducting their election mostly by mail, with every registered voter set to receive a mail-in ballot. If it hasn’t arrived by October 12, track your mail-in ballot status online at Vote.NJ.Gov or contact your County Clerk, listed on the County Election Officials page.

Registered New Jersey voters can still vote in person between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at a select number of polling locations. Those who opt to vote in person will be provided with a provisional paper ballot.

Voters can also return your vote by mail ballot at your designated polling place on Election Day. You can also drop them at a secure drop box location.

New Jersey can find more election resources and answers to frequently asked questions, here.

Here is a summary of the candidates and questions:

Statewide Races

President of the United States: (Vice Presidential Candidates in Italics)

Donald Trump , Republican Party (incumbent)

Joseph Biden , Democratic Party

Howie Hawkins, Green Party

Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian Party

Note: These candidates qualified for the New Jersey ballot but did not make it onto the ballots of enough states to win a majority in the Electoral College: Don Blankenship, Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, Bill Hammons, and Gloria Estela La Riva.

U.S. Senator

Cory Booker, Democratic Party (incumbent)

Rikin "Rik" Mehta, Republican Party

Daniel Burke, Larouche Was Right Party

Veronica Fernandez, Of, By, For! Party

Madelyn R. Hoffman, Green Party

You can learn more about the candidates at Ballotpedia.org, a nonprofit and nonpartisan reference on American politics and elections.

New Jersey U.S. House Elections

1st Congressional District

Donald Norcross, Democratic Party (incumbent)

Claire Gustafson, Republican Party

2nd Congressional District

Amy Kennedy, Democratic Party

Jeff Van Drew, Republican Party (incumbent)

3rd Congressional District

Andrew Kim, Democratic Party (incumbent)

David Richter, Republican Party

4th Congressional District

Stephanie Schmid, Democratic Party

Christ Smith, Republican Party (incumbent)

Official Public Questions

The Public Questions, a.k.a. referendum questions, are proposed changes to the state's constitution. Voters choose either "Yes" to support the change or "No" to oppose the amendment.

Question 1: Legalize Marijuana

In 2019, New Jersey looked poised to legalize the recreational use of marijuana with support from Gov. Phil Murphy and the leaders of the Assembly and Senate, all Democrats. But they failed to get enough lawmakers on board. Instead, Trenton agreed to put the issue directly to voters.

If the measure passes, the state's constitution would be amended and the commission that oversees the medical marijuana program would also establish the market for recreational use.

NJ Can 2020, a coalition of groups, supports the effort and plans a digital ad campaign to encourage voters to pick "Yes." On the other side, a group called Don't Let NJ Go To Pot opposes the question and urges a "No" vote.

Text of the question: Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called "cannabis"? Only adults at least 21 years of age could use cannabis. The State commission created to oversee the State's medical cannabis program would also oversee the new, personal use cannabis market. Cannabis products would be subject to the State sales tax. If authorized by the Legislature, a municipality may pass a local ordinance to charge a local tax on cannabis products.

You can learn more about this ballot question at ballotpedia.org.

Question 2: Property Tax Deduction and Exemption for Peacetime Veterans

Currently, the state offers a $250 property tax deduction to veterans of the U.S. military that served in wartime. If this measure passes, the constitution would be amended to expand the deduction to veterans who served only in peacetime.

Text of the question: Do you approve amending the Constitution to give a $250 property tax deduction to veterans who did not serve in time of war? Do you also approve amending the Constitution to give a 100 percent property tax exemption to certain totally disabled veterans who did not serve in time of war? The widow or widower of these veterans also would receive this $250 deduction or 100 percent exemption after the veteran's death.

You can learn more about this ballot question here.

Question 3: Change the Legislative Redistricting Schedule If Census Data Is Delayed

Every 10 years, the federal government, via the U.S. Census Bureau, counts everyone in the United States. The feds compile the data and release it to the states, which then redraw their legislative districts.

Under the New Jersey constitution, a state commission is required to pass a legislative redistricting plan within a month of getting the census data. Under federal law, the Census Bureau's deadline to do this is April 1, 2021. But that may not happen. Reason: the coronavirus pandemic.

The Census Bureau has asked Congress to extend the deadline to July 31, 2021, due to delays blamed on the pandemic. If that happens, New Jersey would not be able to redraw districts in time for the state's primaries for the Nov. 2, 2021, general election.

This ballot question asks voters for permission to postpone redistricting until after the 2021 election if (and only if) the state receives the federal census data after Feb. 15, 2021.

Text of the question: Do you approve amending the Constitution to change when new legislative districts are created if the federal census data is delayed? The current COVID-19 pandemic has delayed census data collection. If New Jersey does not receive the census data in a timely manner, new legislative districts may not be ready in time for State legislative elections in the year ending in one. This change to the redistricting schedule will allow legislators to be elected that year from their existing districts for their two-year term in office. The new districts will be used starting with the next scheduled general election for the State legislature.

You can learn more about this ballot question here.

SOURCES: NJ.gov, Ballotpedia.org, The Associated Press, FOX5NY.com