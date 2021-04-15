Walk-up appointments available for eligible adults at Center City FEMA vaccine clinic

Philadelphia residents who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no longer need an appointment at the FEMA-run vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, according to site managers.

FEMA on Wednesday said it will extend its stay in Philadelphia for another four weeks as the site expects to play a large role in administering vaccines when eligibility opens to all adults on Monday.

With a population of more than 1M residents, Philadelphia's website says less than 500,000 people are fully protected from the COVID-19 disease. The city is currently in Phase 1C of its vaccine rollout, which includes "essential workers at lower risk of exposure." Prior groups, including people 65+, frontline workers, and healthcare employees, remain eligible for the shot.

Philadelphia's goal is to get 70% of its population vaccinated in order to possibly achieve herd immunity against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infections remain prevalent in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. The state announced on Wednesday 5,730 new infections and on Monday the state's positive case total surpassed 7,000.

