Walmart, Target offering gift cards and discounts for car seat trade-in

article

Good news, parents! Now is the perfect time to recycle car seats that are no longer being used in exchange for either gift cards or discounts.

Walmart is offering $30 gift cards for those who participate in their car seat recycling program. Each household will be limited to two gift cards.

The retailer will be accepting car seats from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30 at participating locations.

This is Walmart’s first-ever car seat recycling event and the company hopes to “recycle every component of the car seats.”

Nearly 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide will participate in the country’s largest car seat recycling event.

A full list of Walmart stores allowing trade-ins can be found here.

Beyond that, Target is also launching a similar initiative to recycle car seats from Sept. 3 to Sept. 13.

Advertisement

In exchange, Target will offer a 20 percent coupon for used car seats. Coupons will only be valid until Sept. 14, 2019.

“Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged,” according to company officials.

A full list of Target stores allowing trade-ins can be found here.