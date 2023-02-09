Weather Authority: Warm, partly cloudy Thursday night sets up warm, windy Friday

The Delaware Valley saw a gorgeous day and not-so-chilly in Philly, as temperatures skyrocketed nearly 20 degrees above normal, despite cloud cover. Reading, Pennsylvania set a record high for the day.

Overnight into Friday, FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says temps will remain much above average, with lows only falling into the middle 40s in the outlying locations and the lower 50s in and near the city, under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will see southerly winds blow into the region, bringing temps again much above average, into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be a blustery day, but warm, under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will be cooler, with temps both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-40s. Saturday will still see breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies.

For your Super Bowl parties, Sunday will see some evening showers. The most likely locations to see rain are south and east, but, even then, it looks to be just showers and not heavy donwnpours in the evening.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy early, clearing late. Low: 52

FRIDAY: Mild, Breezy. High: 56, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Chilly, breezy. High: 47, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Super Bowl Sunday. High: 46, Low: 38

MONDAY: Am shower. High: 56, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 54, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 47