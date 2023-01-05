Weather Authority: Warm temperatures to continue for final day before chilly conditions return

Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day in the Delaware Valley, but temperatures will begin to return to normal for the weekend.

Visibility is a concern for drivers in the early hours of the day as some areas see less than a mile of visibility due to dense fog.

Temperatures are starting in the 50s across the region and they are expected to rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Moisture from Wednesday's rain is moving out of the area, but there is a possibility for a scattered shower throughout the day.

Looking ahead, a cool down begins Friday, with the high temperatures dropping nearly 10 degrees.

The weekend is expected to be cool, with periods of sun and clouds.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sun, warm. High: 60

FRIDAY: A.m. clouds, cooler. High: 49, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Sun, cooler. High: 44, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Chilly for Eagles. High: 43, Low: 29

MONDAY: A.m. rain/ snow. High: 46, Low: 33

TUESDAY: More clouds. High: 49, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 46, Low: 33