Watch Live: School District of Philadelphia hosts virtual graduation

The School District of Philadelphia will be sending off their seniors with a virtual graduation ceremony Tuesday.

Tuesday’s commencement will begin at 11 a.m. and air on television, Youtube, Facebook, and the school district’s website.

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins will serve as the Keynote speaker as FOX 29’s Bob Kelly will be featured as one of the event’s emcees.

A virtual dance party will also be hosted for graduates from all 55 of the city’s high schools following the ceremony.

The Kimmel Center’s Hamilton Garden will also be lit up in blue, as part of a city-wide School District of Philadelphia initiative to honor the Class of 2020 graduates.

To watch the event on YouTube, you can click here, or watch in the video player above: Virtual Graduation Livestream.

The ceremony will also be available in the following locations:

Comcast/Xfinity Channel 52

Verizon Fios Channel 20

PSTV Website - https://www.philasd.org/pstv/watch/

Facebook - PhillySchools

Instagram - Philly_Schools

