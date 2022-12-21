Water main break flooding streets in Manayunk

A water main break in Manayunk is leaving streets in the area flooded in the neighborhood.

SKYFOX flew over the area of the 100 block of Conarroe Street, where a water main break could be seen pumping water down a nearby street.

The sitting water is a concern for drivers and residents as cold temperatures continue across the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29 reached out to the Water Department, which says the leak was just called in.

No additional information was immediately provided by the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.