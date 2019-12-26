Wawa hit with lawsuit following data breach

article

A lawsuit has been filed against Wawa over its recent data breach. It was filed on behalf of several people who claim that the convenience store chain did not do enough to protect their personal information.

The lawsuit claims Wawa should have had more safeguards in place to prevent this and that their systems were not in line with federal standards. FOX 29 reached out to Wawa for comment but have not heard back.

Last week, Wawa announced a data security incident that lasted over a more than nine-month time frame in 2019.

According to the Delaware County-based convenience store chain, the incident affected customer payment card information used at potentially all locations.

It was limited to payment card information, including debit and credit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names, but does not include PIN numbers or CVV2 numbers, the company's news release states.

ATM cash machines in Wawa stores were not impacted by this incident, the company says.

Customers are being offered identity protection and credit monitoring services at no charge to them. Information about how to enroll can be found on the Wawa website, along with a letter from the company's CEO. The company says it has also set up a dedicated call center that can be reached at 1-844-386-9559 weekdays from 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern, or Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., excluding holidays.

Advertisement

The chain has 850 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wawa data breach affects thousands of customers, officials say

What customers should do after Wawa's data breach

Wawa is a sponsor of FOX 29.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP