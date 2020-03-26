Wawa temporarily suspends made-to-order food in Philadelphia stores

article

Wawa is temporarily suspending made-to-order food in Philadelphia stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change will go into effective at 5 a.m. Friday.

A spokesperson released the following statement to FOX 29:

"Following recent guidance from Philadelphia City officials, beginning March 27th, we are temporarily suspending built-to-order custom food service ordering in our Philadelphia stores. To help offset this temporary change, we are expanding our express offer of both hot and cold foods to include more options. We are working around the clock in partnership with local officials to determine how to best navigate the current landscape in every community we serve. This change in our Philadelphia City stores will enable us to move people through the store faster and keeping their interactions brief, while further encouraging the practice of social distancing. As an essential provider, we will remain open to serve our Philadelphia community with hot and cold express items and an assortment of provisioning and packaged goods, keeping the health and safety of every associates and customer in our store our top priority."

Wawa’s full built-to-order menu items will remain available in Philadelphia through delivery service provided by Door Dash, Grub Hub and UberEats. In addition, mobile orders placed through The Wawa App will be filled through four designated Wawa stores that will be converted to delivery and mobile order fulfillment sites.

