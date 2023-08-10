Weather Alert: Clouds, showers, and storms expected in Delaware Valley Thursday

More showers and storms are expected to impact your day in the Delaware Valley Thursday.

The main timing for Thursday’s precipitation is between midday and 6 p.m., with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon.

Showers could mean ponding on roadways and a possibility of flash flooding. Severe, but isolated storms will also be possible.

Areas impacted by any heavy downpours could see up to an inch or two of rain.

A warm front is also headed towards the area, meaning temperatures will be heating up over the weekend.

Temperatures will struggle to break 80 degrees Thursday, before we warm back into the mid-80s on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be around 90 degrees.