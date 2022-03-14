Weather Authority: Above-average temperatures set to continue for final week of winter

The final week of winter is bringing above-average temperatures to the area with Tuesday seeing temperatures about 16 degrees higher than the average.

By Friday, the temperature will be about 21 degrees higher than the typical average for this time fo year, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

A system moving in from the southwest will begin bringing rain up the coast on Wednesday night.

That system will bring a 70% chance of rain for St. Patrick's Day on Thursday.

More rain is also expected on Saturday.

___

FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 45

THURSDAY: Clouds, rain. High: 58, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 72, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 66, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 58, Low: 46

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. HIgh: 65, Low: 41

___

