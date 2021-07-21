Weather Authority: Afternoon storms to help clear smoky air from western wildfires

Smoke-filled air from western wildfires will continue to funnel into the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, but scattered late-day storms will help push out the smog and usher in cleaner air.

The first half of the day will be a continuation of what most of the region saw on Tuesday with hazy humidity and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. The National Weather Service has upheld its Air Quality Alert for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and most of Delaware.

Scattered storms that could turn severe will start to move in around noon with small pockets of rain that will grow larger during the afternoon and early evening. Philadelphia and surrounding areas could see storms between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with heavy downpours and possible thunder.

The latest models show areas in central and southern New Jersey could receive the brunt of the storm system around 4 p.m. The storms could turn severe with intense rain, damaging winds and possible hail.

Scattered storms will start to move out of the region by 6 p.m. leading to cleaner air and a refreshing cool down that will continue into Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s in parts of the region before rising back into the mid-80s by daytime Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: p.m. storms. High: 85

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 87, Low: 65

