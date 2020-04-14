Weather Authority: AM showers, PM sun Wednesday with chilly temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of rain and sunshine Wednesday amid chilly temperatures.

Light showers are expected in the morning before the sun returns in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 54 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast this weekend, with morning showers on Saturday and afternoon showers on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: AM rain/PM sun. High: 54 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50 Low: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 43

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 50 Low: 37

SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 59 Low: 46

