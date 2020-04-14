Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: AM showers with mild temperatures Wednesday

By , and FOX 29 staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Tuesday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Light showers are expected Wednesday morning before the sun returns in the afternoon. 

Temperatures will reach a high of around 54 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Friday in the form of afternoon showers, then again Saturday with some morning showers.

___ 

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds/PM sun. High: 54 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 57 Low: 39

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 57 Low: 39

___

