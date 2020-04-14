Weather Authority: AM showers with mild temperatures Wednesday

Light showers are expected Wednesday morning before the sun returns in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 54 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Friday in the form of afternoon showers, then again Saturday with some morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds/PM sun. High: 54 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 57 Low: 39

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 57 Low: 39

