Weather Authority: Another comfortable night ahead of a beautiful start to the weekend

The weather across the Delaware Valley this early November has really been beautiful.

Thursday night, at Citizens Bank Park, will be moonlit, with clear skies and temperatures that will drop into the 50s.

Overnight into Friday, temps will drop into the 40s and some light fog will develop, under partly cloudy skies.

Friday should also be a gorgeous day, with clouds to start, but the sun will shine bright in the afternoon. Highs should reach into the 70s.

Warmth continues through the weekend, as both Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid to upper 70s, with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures should drop back a little closer to normal next week.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, light fog. Low: 48

FRIDAY: Another beauty. High: 75, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Warm for November. High: 77, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Warm, a shower?. High: 77, Low: 63

MONDAY: Near records. High: 76, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Election Day. High: 63, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: More like November. High: 61, Low: 47